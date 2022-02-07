Claim Genius Partners With Genpact

Genpact (NYSE:G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, announced that its Claims Manager platform is now integrated with Claim Genius, the AI-based claims solution for auto insurance.

“Genpact’s Claims Manager is a great example of how different technology combinations must fit together to solve a specific business challenge from beginning to end. The solution not only helps automate and streamline the insurance claims process but makes it more intelligent through the use of AI and analytics,” said HFS Research analyst Reetika Fleming, who leads analytics, insurance, and finance and accounting research. “Genpact’s broad integration and expansion