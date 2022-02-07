CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Claim Genius Partners With Genpact

Claim Genius Partners With Genpact

By Leave a Comment

Genpact (NYSE:G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, announced that its Claims Manager platform is now integrated with Claim Genius, the AI-based claims solution for auto insurance. 

Claim Genius logo“Genpact’s Claims Manager is a great example of how different technology combinations must fit together to solve a specific business challenge from beginning to end. The solution not only helps automate and streamline the insurance claims process but makes it more intelligent through the use of AI and analytics,” said HFS Research analyst Reetika Fleming, who leads analytics, insurance, and finance and accounting research. “Genpact’s broad integration and expansion

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey