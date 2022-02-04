CollisionWeek

You are here: Home / News / Stephen Scherr Named Chief Executive Officer at Hertz

Stephen Scherr Named Chief Executive Officer at Hertz

Hertz announced today that it has named Stephen M. Scherr as Chief Executive Officer to lead the rental car company as it helps shape the next era in global mobility and travel.

Scherr will lead Hertz and its global workforce of nearly 25,000 in its continued transformation to deliver products and services to customers that meet their evolving needs. The company will execute on its core priorities of shared mobility, electrification and a digital-first customer experience by combining its expertise in fleet management with new technology and a history of innovation. In all,

