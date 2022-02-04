Collision Claims Up Nearly 21% in Third Quarter Compared to Pandemic Impacted Quarter in 2020

Third quarter claims remain over 4% below 2019 level. Losses up over 25% compared to 2019.

The latest available Fast Track Monitoring system data from the Independent Statistical Service Inc. (ISS) showed that claims and losses in the third quarter continued to rebound from the impact of the coronavirus on summer travel in 2020.

Collision coverage claims for the third quarter of 2021 were up 20.9% compared to the second quarter in 2020 that was down 21.1% as the pandemic continued to reduce travel following the historic lockdowns that started at the end of the first quarter of 2020. The