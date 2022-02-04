Automotive Body Parts Association Supports REPAIR Act in U.S. House of Representatives

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) announced it applauds United States Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) for introducing the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act.

“This is an important day for the automotive aftermarket and a long time coming,” said Ed Salamy, Executive Director of the ABPA. “For years, the car companies have been utilizing various methods to eliminate the aftermarket which in turn, affects consumers and their wallets. The REPAIR Act will allow consumers to control the repair process for their vehicles, protect consumer choice, and maintain a strong aftermarket that contributes millions of U.S.