Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair Act Introduced in U.S. House of Representatives

The Federal legislation would provide consumers with rights to their vehicle’s data and safeguard a free and fair repair market.

The Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), Auto Care Association, CAR (Consumer Access to Repair) Coalition, and Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) are applauding United States Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) for introducing the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act. According to the proponents, the legislation, H.R. 6570, will ensure the preservation of consumer choice, a fair marketplace, and the continued safe operation of the nation’s 288 million registered passenger and commercial motor vehicles, 70% of which