Peter Coll Named President and COO of Mobile Air Climate Systems Association as Elvis Hoffpauir Retires

Elvis L. Hoffpauir stepped down at the end of January from his duties as MACS president and chief operating officer to enjoy retirement. Following a 42-year distinguished career at the Mobile Air Climate Systems Association (MACS), Elvis will transition to past president and association advisor.

“It has been an honor to serve the MACS membership for so many years and a privilege to watch both the association and the industry not only grow but thrive. I look forward to watching MACS continue to maintain a leadership voice in the mobile climate industry,” said Elvis L. Hoffpauir, MACS