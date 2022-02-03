CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Peter Coll Named President and COO of Mobile Air Climate Systems Association as Elvis Hoffpauir Retires

Peter Coll Named President and COO of Mobile Air Climate Systems Association as Elvis Hoffpauir Retires

By Leave a Comment

Elvis L. Hoffpauir stepped down at the end of January from his duties as MACS president and chief operating officer to enjoy retirement.  Following a 42-year distinguished career at the Mobile Air Climate Systems Association (MACS), Elvis will transition to past president and association advisor.

Elvis L. Hoffpauir

“It has been an honor to serve the MACS membership for so many years and a privilege to watch both the association and the industry not only grow but thrive. I look forward to watching MACS continue to maintain a leadership voice in the mobile climate industry,” said Elvis L. Hoffpauir, MACS

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey