HD Repair Forum Moving Ahead with Spring Conference April 5-6

Plans for the 2022 HD Repair Forum’s spring conference have been confirmed. The 2022 event is scheduled for April 5th-6th at the historic Hilton in downtown Fort Worth, Texas.  Registration is now open and sponsorship opportunities are already being booked.

HD Repair Forum logo“The HD Repair Forum brings together the stakeholders of the heavy- & medium-duty collision repair industry to provide attendees the opportunity to discuss trends, address industry challenges, and evaluate key business strategies.” explains Brian Nessen, President of the HD Repair Forum.

The 2021 annual event was co-located with the ATA’s Technology Maintenance Council’s fall event and helped reach an even

