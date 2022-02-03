Federal Authorities Arrest Philadelphia Man Who Allegedly Imported Counterfeit Airbags

Federal authorities arrested a suspect February 2 following a years-long investigation of counterfeit vehicle airbag inflators that included seizures by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in 2019.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania is charging Emiliano Rodriguez, 44, a citizen of the Dominican Republic residing in Philadelphia, Pa., with trafficking in counterfeit goods, and causing the delivery of hazardous materials by air carrier. The indictment caps an investigation and arrest by special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in