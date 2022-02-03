ASA Joins AAVOR in Statement Supporting Vehicle Data Access at U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee Hearing on Automated Vehicles

The U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Highways and Transit held a hearing yesterday entitled “The Road Ahead for Automated Vehicles.” During the hearing, subcommittee members and witnesses discussed the impact of automated vehicle deployment on mobility, safety, infrastructure, workforce and the economy.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA), in partnership with other members of the American Alliance for Vehicle Owners’ Rights (AAVOR) submitted a statement to the subcommittee before this hearing. In addition to ASA, the statement was signed by other members of AAVOR, including the American Car Rental Association (ACRA), the Tire Industry Association (TIA), the American Property