U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and Donohue Family Foundation Partner Fund $100,000 in Skills Training Scholarships

New program in partnership with SkillPointe Foundation will help Americans pursue careers that don’t require a four-year degree including auto body.

To honor recently retired longtime CEO Tom Donohue and his commitment to workforce development, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced a $50,000 scholarship fund to support skills training that will empower more Americans to get ahead in their careers and build better lives. The Donohue Family Foundation has matched the gift to provide a total of $100,000 in scholarship funding for individuals across the United States who are pursuing high-demand careers that don’t require a four-year degree.

The Donohue Family SkillPointe Scholarship program will help address the persistent skills gap facing American industry while increasing income mobility for workers. At present, millions of skilled jobs remain unfilled due to lack of qualified applicants, placing U.S. industry at a competitive disadvantage. The gap also means significant economic opportunity goes unrealized by workers.

“Throughout his career, Tom devoted significant time and effort to driving solutions that make our workforce stronger, more resilient, and more competitive. So, it is very fitting and meaningful to honor him in this way—and at such a critical moment,” said Suzanne P. Clark, president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “The worker shortage is one of the most pressing economic challenges of our time.”

“The Donohue Family Foundation is proud to join the U.S. Chamber Foundation in support of the SkillPointe Scholarship program,” said John Donohue, the president of the Donohue Family Foundation. “Our foundation was created to support causes dear to the heart of Tom Donohue and his beloved late wife, Liz, who played such an important role in Tom’s success as CEO of the Chamber. The family was deeply moved that the U.S. Chamber Foundation honored Tom’s retirement with a generous contribution to the cause of American workforce development. It is a critical mission which Tom championed throughout his career and we are very pleased to make our own contribution to the SkillPointe Scholarship.”

A total of 50 Donohue Family SkillPointe Scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each will be awarded by the Atlanta-based SkillPointe Foundation during 2022 and 2023. Scholarships are available to individuals of all backgrounds pursuing vocational training in industries such as construction, communications, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, public service, technology, and transportation.

“American industry needs a larger and more inclusive skilled workforce to maintain competitiveness, and millions of Americans need new skills to realize available opportunities and achieve a better life,” said Alvin Townley, executive director of the SkillPointe Foundation. “We’re honored to help the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the Donohue Family Foundation address these challenges by managing this special scholarship and helping individuals and industry alike realize their potential.”

An application for a Donohue Family SkillPointe Scholarship is available online. Deadlines for the 2022 scholarships are March 31 and September 30.

More information, and additional scholarships, are available at the SkillPointe website include the Bies Family Foundation Automotive SkillPointe Scholarship for technicians in Detroit, Mich. and Orlando, Fla. markets.