The Hartford’s Stefanie Zacchera Elected HLDI Board Chair

The Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) announced the election of Stefanie Zacchera as chair of its Board of Directors. Zacchera is vice president of personal lines data and analytics at The Hartford. She succeeds Kathleen Ores Walsh, vice president of pricing and product analytics at USAA. Ores Walsh remains a member of the Board.

“HLDI’s work to identify trends in claims data and maintain a trove of vehicle information provides a major contribution to the cause of road safety and to our industry,” Zacchera says. “It’s an honor to work with my colleagues on the Board to support these efforts.”