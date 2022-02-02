Advantage Parts Solutions Expands into Oklahoma City

Advantage Parts Solutions announced the expansion of its OEM parts supply chain optimization efforts into Oklahoma City, Okla. the company’s 45th U.S. market.

“The addition of Oklahoma City’s OEM parts ecosystem is rewarding as the North American team worked diligently to welcome this market to Advantage, an effort led by Western Regional Director Terry Deason,” stated Advantage Parts Solutions’ President of North America Paul Gange. “Now, OEM parts suppliers and collision repairers in Oklahoma City will be able to offer greatly enhanced and unique value through our proven platform.”

Advantage Parts Solutions’ entrance into Oklahoma City comes on the heels