Solera Acquires Vehicle Intelligence Company Spireon

Acquisition will expand Solera’s Fleet Solutions and Vehicle Solutions and strengthen its position in AI-Powered software and data services across the vehicle lifecycle.

Solera Holdings, LLC announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Spireon, one of North America’s largest device-independent telematics and connected vehicle intelligence companies, from Greenbriar Equity Fund IV, L.P., a fund managed by Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P.

Solera’s strategic acquisition of Spireon will further strengthen its position as a provider of AI-powered software, services, and data assets to four critical pillars of the vehicle lifecycle: Vehicle Claims, Vehicle Repair, Vehicle Solutions, and Fleet Solutions.

Spireon