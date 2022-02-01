ProColor Collision Adds Two Collision Repair Centers to Network in Sacramento

ProColor Collision announced the launch of two new collision repair shops in Sacramento, Calif. The new locations include ProColor Collision Sacramento South East, formerly known as Collision Express Center, and ProColor Collision Sacramento North East.

ProColor Collision Sacramento South East and North East reflect owner-operator Tony Buryakov’s 25 years of experience and drive to deliver superior quality craftsmanship in vehicle repair while offering exceptional customer service.

“From the first phone call to the point of handing the keys back to a satisfied customer, partnering with their insurance company and doing a thorough inspection with standard repairs, our I-Car-certified staff has