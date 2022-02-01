Axalta Reports 2021 Sales of $4.4 Billion Up Over 18% from 2020

Company reports improved operating results despite continued supply chain challenges. Persistent inflation was partially offset by continued pricing gains.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) announced net sales of $1,137.2 million increased 5.8% year-over-year for its fourth quarter ended December 31. Net sales for the full year were $4,416.2 million, an increase of 18.2% year-over-year; solid recovery from 2020 pandemic volume impacts, partially offset by Mobility Coatings semiconductor constraints impacting customer production

For the fourth quarter, income from operations was $94.7 million versus $163.2 million in Q4 2020; Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was $121.0 million compared with