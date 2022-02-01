ABRA Adds Collision Repair Center in Brookings, South Dakota

ABRA Auto Body Repair of America announced the expansion of its network in South Dakota with the opening of ABRA Brookings, a 12,000 square foot facility located at 305 5th Street S., in Brookings, S.D.

Formerly known as Mr. V’s Professional Body Shop, this facility and team have been a part of the Brookings community for over 20 years. New owners, Chet Lockwood, Doug Sharp and Mike Brown are happy to keep the locally owned operations going forward, as their experiences are rooted in their family-owned dealership centers.

“We have an incredible team in Brookings, managed by the talented Kyle