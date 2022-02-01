AAA Research Reveals Camera-Based Driver Monitoring Systems Perform Best but Not Foolproof

Steering wheel–based systems used by some manufacturers are inferior.

New real-world testing by AAA found driver monitoring systems using a driver-facing camera are best at keeping motorists focused on the road. Unfortunately, the technology is not foolproof and a driver determined to cheat the system can defeat it. As vehicles become increasingly automated, automakers realize some technology may give drivers the false sense that the vehicle can drive itself. To counter this, driver monitoring systems with either a camera or steering wheel detection are used to prevent the deadly consequences of a distracted driver.