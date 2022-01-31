Würth Group Reports Record Sales

The Würth Group set historic records in the 2021 fiscal year: According to the preliminary annual financial statements, the company generated sales of €17.1 billion ($19.1 billion) an increase of 18.5 percent, or 19.0 percent adjusted for currency effects, from €14.4 billion in 2020. In Germany, the Würth Group’s sales grew by 14.1 percent to €6.9 billion, up from €6.1 billion.

According to the company, the situation on the procurement market will remain tense in 2022. The decision of the German government to make vaccination compulsory will have a significant impact on the development of the pandemic and thus on