PEMCO’s McNaughton Elected Chair of IIHS Board of Directors

Stan McNaughton, president and chief executive officer of PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company, has been elected chair of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s Board of Directors for 2022. McNaughton takes over from Dan Clapp, executive vice president at Shelter, who remains on the Board.

“I am honored to chair the Board for IIHS after partnering with this innovative organization for more than three decades,” McNaughton says. “Dan Clapp helped lead IIHS through the extraordinary task of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, working with IIHS leadership to ensure the organization continued to fulfill its mission. I’m grateful for his leadership, and I’m