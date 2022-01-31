CREF Invites Creative Students to Art Meets Automotive Design-and-Create Competition

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) is asking all creative career and technical students, “What Inspires You?” and they could win a $500 prize for answering the question. To find out, the Foundation has designated this question as the theme of its new “Art Meets Automotive Design-and-Create Competition.”

Submission requirements and other registration information can be found at Art Meets Automotive Student Contest

Open to all career tech students, Art Meets Automotive offers a chance to showcase your creativity by designing and creating a project using your favorite skillset: painting, sculpting, welding or a combination of them all.

“The Collision Repair Education Foundation is excited to feature the creativity of talented career tech students. We can’t wait to see what you come up with and submit. We encourage creativity!” states Melissa Marscin, director of operations and administration for the Foundation. “If you’re not a career tech student, you may know one. Encourage students to showcase their talents – and when the voting opens later in the year, we hope the entire industry will check out what ideas these talented young people bring to life as they tell us what inspires them!”

Contest entrants will compete in one of four categories. Refinishing students will paint a mini-hood, while body and refinish competitors will design a bowling pin. Art Meets Automotive includes two open-ended categories: Welding and Creative. The competition is open to individual students (no teams).

To participate, simply submit your hand-drawn or digital design, along with a completed registration form by February 28, 2022. Selected designs will be notified in March; all selected entries must be created and shipped to CREF by August 30. Judging will occur in the Fall of 2022 on social media and at SEMA 2022 where winners will be announced. One winner in each category will receive a prize valued at $500.