CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Consumer Sentiment Sinks to Ten Year Low in January

Consumer Sentiment Sinks to Ten Year Low in January

By 1 Comment

Inflation and concerns about weakened economy drove index down nearly 5% month-on-month and nearly 15% year-on-year.

Consumer sentiment fell throughout January, posting a cumulative loss of 4.8%, sinking to its lowest level since November 2011, according to the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers.

The Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 67.2 in the January 2022 survey, down from 70.6 in December and 14.9% below last January’s 79.0. The Expectations Index fell to 64.1 in January, down slightly from last month’s 68.3 and well below last year’s 74.0. The Current Conditions Index fell to 72.0, down from last month’s 74.2, and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Comments

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey