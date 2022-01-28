State Farm Doubles Venture Capital Effort

State Farm Ventures announced the expansion of its venture capital investment fund to $200 million, up from the initial commitment of $100 million in September 2018. The fund focuses on start-up companies that align with the strategic goals of State Farm, which include helping meet customers’ needs in more ways.

“Throughout our 100-year history, continuous innovation and adaptation has positioned State Farm as the leader in a highly competitive industry. We recognize that investing in innovation is key to our continued success of serving our customers, and we look forward to discovering additional opportunities for investment in diverse and