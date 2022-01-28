Focus Advisors Reports 62 MSOs with Over 300 Collision Repair Locations Acquired in 2021

Firm says 2021 activity bounced back compared to last year.

Focus Advisors Automotive’s David Roberts and Chris Lane released an analysis of 2021 collision repair facility acquisitions and consolidator growth.

According to the report, with 2021 now in the rearview mirror, the industry is catching its breath after a year of sprinting that saw extraordinary acquisition activity. In one of the busiest years since 2019, the most mature consolidators have gotten much bigger (Caliber and Gerber) while the third largest (Service King) has continued to shrink modestly. And the adolescents of 2020 (Classic Collision and Crash Champions) have dramatically grown