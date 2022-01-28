Fix Auto UK Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Northeast

Fix Auto UK announced the addition of Sherwoods Accident Repair Centre, part of the Sherwoods Motor Group, will now operate as Fix Auto Washington. The collision repair center joins following an aggressive investment program that has seen the installation of two energy efficient spraybooths – one of which is designed to accommodate large LCVs, camper vans and motorhomes – to add to an existing unit, additional work bays and ramps along with a whole raft of technical equipment.