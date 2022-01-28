Cory Lyda Promoted to VP of Operations at Dent Wizard

Dent Wizard International announced it recently promoted Cory Lyda to vice president of operations. The promotion was effective Jan. 1.

In his new role Lyda will serve primarily as the field liaison for the corporation and oversee product-related initiatives. He will continue his role in managing Dent Wizard’s key services, a growing segment of the company’s business. Lyda joined Dent Wizard in 2010 as an interiors repair tech and was promoted to a variety of roles including market manager, district manager and regional operations director in the Mid-Atlantic Region.

“Cory’s broad knowledge and customer focus has earned him the reputation