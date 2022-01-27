Snapsheet Reports Strongest 12 Months in Company History

Snapsheet announced 2021 statistics and sales numbers marking its strongest year yet. Snapsheet is enabling auto and property carriers, TPAs, MGAs, and mobility to launch claims infrastructure in days rather than years.
Notable highlights from 2021 include:
- 159% year over year growth
- Surpassed 2.5 million claims and over $10 billion in indemnity processed
- 32 new customers
- Supporting 7 out of the top 10 US Property and Casualty Carriers
- Onboarded over 250 new employees
Snapsheet’s expansion throughout 2021 reflects the impending shift from managed infrastructure to more adaptable SaaS platforms, which enable the intake of information from various customer channels, including
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.