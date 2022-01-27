ProColor Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in San Francisco

ProColor Collision announced a new collision repair shop location in South San Francisco, Calif. Formerly known as Royalty Auto Collision Center, Inc., ProColor Collision South San Francisco is a full-service collision repair facility, owned and operated by brothers Cesar and Carlos Dominguez

With more than 40 years of collision repair industry experience, the Dominguez brothers recognized the need to make a change during the tumultuous and unpredictable challenges created by the pandemic.

“We believe ProColor offers us a chance to get in early on a brand name that is well known and has had success in other countries and is