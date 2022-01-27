New-Vehicle Retail Sales Projected Down 8.3% in January

Industry remains constrained by historic low inventory in wake of supply chain issues.

New-vehicle retail sales for January 2022 are expected to decline when compared with January 2021, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. Retail sales of new vehicles this month are expected to reach 828,900 units, an 8.3% decrease compared with January 2021. January 2022 has the same number of selling days as January 2021.

Total new-vehicle sales for January 2022, including retail and non-retail transactions, are projected to be even worse, reaching 932,100 units, a 15.6% decrease from January 2021.

The seasonally adjusted