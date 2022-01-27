CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / New-Vehicle Retail Sales Projected Down 8.3% in January

New-Vehicle Retail Sales Projected Down 8.3% in January

By Leave a Comment

Industry remains constrained by historic low inventory in wake of supply chain issues.

New-vehicle retail sales for January 2022 are expected to decline when compared with January 2021, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. Retail sales of new vehicles this month are expected to reach 828,900 units, an 8.3% decrease compared with January 2021.  January 2022 has the same number of selling days as January 2021.

Total new-vehicle sales for January 2022, including retail and non-retail transactions, are projected to be even worse, reaching 932,100 units, a 15.6% decrease from January 2021.

The seasonally adjusted

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey