Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has acquired a collision repair center located at 6275 E Platte Ave. in Colorado Springs, Colo. that was owned and operated by collision industry veteran Dave Beem and his family. This acquisition strategically supplements the Company’s recent acquisitions of two single-location collision repair centers in Colorado – Autobahn and Auto Collision Specialists – and brings the Company’s number of locations in the Centennial State to nine.

“Having established ourselves in the Denver market, it was only natural for us to look at expansion further south into Colorado Springs, and Dave Beem’s shop stood out