IAA Secures Ground for New UK Branch in Bristol

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) announced that it has secured ground for the construction of a new full-service facility in Bristol, located in the southwest region of the United Kingdom. The additional capacity resulting from the new location will help to meet growing demand in the region.

“The Bristol branch demonstrates IAA’s strong, ongoing commitment to investing in the UK market,” said Steve Hankins, UK Managing Director for IAA. “The new facility will reduce the miles driven by our trucks and help to reduce our environmental impact. This state-of-the-art branch will be vital to meeting the needs of both our current and