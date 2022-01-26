CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Tampa, Florida

Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Tampa, Florida

By Leave a Comment

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has grown its presence in Florida with the acquisition of Salemi’s Body Shop, a single shop located at 1602 N Armenia Ave, in Tampa, Fla.

Crash Champions logoWith this acquisition, Crash Champions now has 29 collision repair centers across the Sunshine State. This transaction strategically supplements the Company’s six acquisitions last month that added 13 locations to the Company’s Florida footprint.

“Crash Champions has been in Florida for less than a year, but the state has quickly grown to become our second largest market in the country,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey