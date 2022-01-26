Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Tampa, Florida

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has grown its presence in Florida with the acquisition of Salemi’s Body Shop, a single shop located at 1602 N Armenia Ave, in Tampa, Fla.

With this acquisition, Crash Champions now has 29 collision repair centers across the Sunshine State. This transaction strategically supplements the Company’s six acquisitions last month that added 13 locations to the Company’s Florida footprint.

“Crash Champions has been in Florida for less than a year, but the state has quickly grown to become our second largest market in the country,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions.