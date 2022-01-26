Commerce Department Reports Automotive Semiconductor Supply Chain Remains Fragile

Acute concern for legacy automotive chips. While positive news on private investment, department says report supports proposed $52 billion government support for domestic production.

The U.S. Department of Commerce yesterday released the results from the Risks in the Semiconductor Supply Chain Request for Information (RFI) issued in Sept. 2021.

The RFI showed that median inventory held by chips consumers (including automakers or medical device manufacturers, as examples) has fallen from 40 days in 2019 to less than 5 days in 2021. If a COVID outbreak, a natural disaster, or political instability disrupts a foreign semiconductor facility for even just a