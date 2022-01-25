Tractable Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance to Help Insurers Expedite Auto Claims Processes

Tractable, the artificial intelligence (AI) company accelerating recovery from accidents and disasters, and Guidewire (NYSE:GWRE) announced that Tractable has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

Tractable’s Ready for Guidewire integration will enable Guidewire ClaimCenter users to integrate to its AI Review and AI Estimating solutions that accelerate the visual audit of repair estimates and generate repair estimates based on photos.

“At Tractable, we set out to make lives easier by applying AI to real-world problems that impact hundreds of thousands of people every day,” said Adrien Cohen, president and co-founder, Tractable. “We are proud to partner with Guidewire and