ASE Offers Free Technician Webinar on Plastic Repair

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for technicians on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 4:00 p.m. (EST) entitled Plastic Repair – It’s Not Just for Bumpers.

There are dozens of plastic parts under the hoods of today’s vehicles which can be repaired with the right training and equipment. In this webinar, Kurt Lammon with Polyvance will discuss some of the opportunities and conduct live repairs on a variety of underhood components.

Topics covered during the webinar include a discussion about underhood plastic repair opportunities, plastic identification and general preparation steps, as well as live nitrogen plastic welding demonstrations on several common parts and a question-and-answer session.

