3M Reports Fourth-Quarter Sales of $8.6 Billion, Up 0.3% Compared to 2020

Sales in automotive aftermarket up nearly 13% for the full 2021 compared to pandemic impacted 2020.

3M (NYSE: MMM) today reported fourth-quarter sales of $8.6 billion, up 0.3 percent year-on-year. Organic local-currency sales increased 1.3 percent year-on-year. For the full year sales were $35.4 billion, up 9.9 percent year-on-year and organic local-currency sales increased 8.8 percent year-on-year.

For the Safety and Industrial business, that includes the automotive aftermarket, sales of $3.1 billion, down 2.2 percent in U.S. dollars. Organic local-currency sales decreased 1.3 percent, and foreign currency translation decreased sales by 0.9 percent.

On an organic basis sales increased in