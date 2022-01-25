CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / 3M Reports Fourth-Quarter Sales of $8.6 Billion, Up 0.3% Compared to 2020

3M Reports Fourth-Quarter Sales of $8.6 Billion, Up 0.3% Compared to 2020

By Leave a Comment

Sales in automotive aftermarket up nearly 13% for the full 2021 compared to pandemic impacted 2020.

3M (NYSE: MMM) today reported fourth-quarter sales of $8.6 billion, up 0.3 percent year-on-year. Organic local-currency sales increased 1.3 percent year-on-year. For the full year sales were $35.4 billion, up 9.9 percent year-on-year and organic local-currency sales increased 8.8 percent year-on-year.

For the Safety and Industrial business, that includes the automotive aftermarket, sales of $3.1 billion, down 2.2 percent in U.S. dollars. Organic local-currency sales decreased 1.3 percent, and foreign currency translation decreased sales by 0.9 percent.

On an organic basis sales increased in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey