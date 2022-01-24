Crash Champions Acquires Three Collision Repair Centers in New Hampshire

Acquisition of multiple collision repair shop operator marks entry into state.

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has entered the New Hampshire market through the acquisition of Gate City Collision Centers. One of Southern New Hampshire’s largest auto collision repair centers, Gate City Collision has three locations comprising over 30,000 square feet located at 561 Amherst Street in Nashua, 293 Daniel Webster Hwy in Merrimack, and 1208 Hooksett Road in Hooksett.

“It is always exciting to introduce a new market to the Crash Champions brand, and with Gate City Collision we have a great opportunity to plant our flag in