U.S. Length of Rental Up 3.9 Days in Fourth Quarter Compared to 2020

Latest data from Enterprise Rent-A-Car show impact of higher used vehicle prices, staff shortages and parts supply disruptions on the collision repair market.

The 3rd quarter of 2021 saw average Length of Rental (LOR) for collision replacement-related rentals increase almost three full days compared to 2020. How did the final quarter of 2021 fare?

Historically, 4th quarter LOR increases over the 3rd quarter, as a result of traditional patterns brought about by winter weather, animal accidents and increased travel volume around the holidays. To illustrate this point, 2020’s 4th quarter LOR was 13.1 days, an increase of 0.8 days over