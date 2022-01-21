ProColor Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in California

ProColor Collision Montclair, located at 4741 Arrow Highway in Montclair, Calif., is the newest collision repair center to join the ProColor Collision network.

Formerly known as Montclair Auto Collision, ProColor Collision Montclair mirrors owner-operator Carlos Flores’ commitment to customer satisfaction and proper collision repairs. According to Carlos, he takes the most pride in the reputation his team has built in the community while delivering an optimum level of customer service, quality work, dependability, experience and trust to its loyal customer base.

“We know how scary it is when you get in a car accident, but we’re here to make it