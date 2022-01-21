PPG Reports Fourth Quarter Sales Up 12% from Last Year

Refinish volume improved but remain below pre-pandemic levels.

PPG (NYSE:PPG) reported record fourth quarter 2021 net sales of approximately $4.2 billion, an increase of 12% versus last year that was negatively impacted by the pandemic. According to the company, while underlying demand in most end-use markets remained strong, fourth quarter results continued to be significantly impacted by supply chain disruptions and customer production constraints due to input component shortages, logistics bottlenecks, and worsening availability of labor due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Fourth quarter 2021 net sales compared to the fourth quarter 2019 net sales were up about 14%, despite sales