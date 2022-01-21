Interview: Tim Adelmann, former ABRA executive and Brandon Eckenrode, managing director of the Collision Repair Education Foundation

In our video interview Adelmann, discusses the goals of his family’s $500,000 donation to fund collision repair technician scholarships through the Education Foundation. Eckenrode provides update on Foundation activities.
The Collision Repair Education Foundation announced that Tim Adelmann, who served as chief business development officer and executive vice president at ABRA for 35 years, and his family were making a $500,000 donation to the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) to support a scholarship program for collision repair technicians.
mschoonover@sbwinc.com says
Thank you Tim! That is a wonderful gift to the industry and to the young adults who will directly benefit from your generosity. Kudos to you and your family.