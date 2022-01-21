ASE Announces New Officers for 2022

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced its officers for its 2022 board of directors that were elected during the annual ASE board meeting held in Arizona.

“The ASE volunteer leadership board provides invaluable knowledge and expertise that helps ASE keep abreast of industry trends and continue to provide exceptional service to all of our constituents,” said Tom Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “We want to thank our board members for their commitment and dedication to ASE. Their support, as well as the ongoing support from their companies, allows ASE to set the standard for quality and excellence