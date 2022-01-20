U.S. International Trade Commission Launches Investigation into Aftermarket Lamps Patent Infringement

Following complaints from Hyundai and Kia, the Commission launches two Section 337 investigations into aftermarket lamps that vehicle manufacturers say violate their patents

The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) has voted to institute two Section 337 investigations into aftermarket replacement automotive lamps.

The investigations are based on complaints filed by Kia Corporation, of Seoul, Republic of Korea and Kia America, Inc. of Irvine, CA, and Hyundai Motor Company, of Seoul, Republic of Korea and Hyundai Motor America, Inc. of Fountain Valley, CA, both on December 16, 2021. Both companies are part of the Hyundai Motor Group.

The complaints allege violations