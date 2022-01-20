CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Toyota Announces New Certified Collision Center in Minneapolis

Toyota Announces New Certified Collision Center in Minneapolis

By Leave a Comment

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA), announced Luther Collision and Glass of Minneapolis, Minn., as its newest Toyota Certified Collision Center (TCCC). Collision Centers can earn Certification from Toyota based on meeting extensive criteria including advanced Collision training, evaluation of Collison center’s operations including facility, business practices, employee certifications, and equipment benchmark achievements.

“It’s a privilege to have Luther Collision and Glass earn the prestigious Toyota Collision Certification for their professionalism and ultimate dedication to the safety of our customers,” said Scott Henderson, senior manager of Collision Operations at TMNA. “This designation represents their on-going commitment to customer satisfaction, vehicle

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey