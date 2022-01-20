Toyota Announces New Certified Collision Center in Minneapolis

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA), announced Luther Collision and Glass of Minneapolis, Minn., as its newest Toyota Certified Collision Center (TCCC). Collision Centers can earn Certification from Toyota based on meeting extensive criteria including advanced Collision training, evaluation of Collison center’s operations including facility, business practices, employee certifications, and equipment benchmark achievements.

“It’s a privilege to have Luther Collision and Glass earn the prestigious Toyota Collision Certification for their professionalism and ultimate dedication to the safety of our customers,” said Scott Henderson, senior manager of Collision Operations at TMNA. “This designation represents their on-going commitment to customer satisfaction, vehicle