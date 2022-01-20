Opus IVS and 1Collision Network Announce Nationwide Diagnostic Partnership

1Collision, the national group of independently-owned collision repair centers, has entered into an agreement to deploy the Opus IVS DriveSafe collision scanning solution to its network of Affiliate locations. 1Collision worked with Opus IVS, formerly known as Drew Technologies, to create an efficient workflow process for DriveSafe – allowing shops to improve cycle time while performing aftermarket pre-, in-process and post-scans, OEM scanning, flash programming and ADAS calibrations. DriveSafe is fully integrated with CCC ONE software and data to provide shops with one easy-to-use collision solution that does it all.

“Opus IVS is proud to be the collision solution for