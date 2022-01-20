CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Opus IVS and 1Collision Network Announce Nationwide Diagnostic Partnership

Opus IVS and 1Collision Network Announce Nationwide Diagnostic Partnership

By Leave a Comment

1Collision, the national group of independently-owned collision repair centers, has entered into an agreement to deploy the Opus IVS DriveSafe collision scanning solution to its network of Affiliate locations. 1Collision worked with Opus IVS, formerly known as Drew Technologies, to create an efficient workflow process for DriveSafe – allowing shops to improve cycle time while performing aftermarket pre-, in-process and post-scans, OEM scanning, flash programming and ADAS calibrations. DriveSafe is fully integrated with CCC ONE software and data to provide shops with one easy-to-use collision solution that does it all.

Opus IVS logo“Opus IVS is proud to be the collision solution for

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey