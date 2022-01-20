Garnett Station Partners Invests in VIVE Collision

Garnett Station Partners, LLC, a New York-based principal investment firm founded in 2013 by Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane that manages approximately $1 billion of assets, today announced it has made a growth investment into VIVE Collision a collision repair multi-site operator. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2021 by Vartan Jerian, Jr., Scott Leffler and Philip Taub, and led by an executive team with more than 50 years of industry experience, VIVE operates collision repair facilities in New York State, Maine, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

“VIVE Collision is an extremely attractive platform opportunity given its