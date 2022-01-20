ABRA Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in South Dakota

ABRA Auto Body Repair of America announced its expansion in South Dakota with the addition of a new collision repair center in Mitchell, S.D. The 7,000 sq. ft. facility, ABRA Mitchell, located at 715 S Main St. in Mitchell, has been a part of the Mitchell community for over 25 years. New owners, Chet Lockwood, Doug Sharp and Mike Brown are happy to keep the legacy alive, as their experiences are rooted in their family-owned dealership centers.

“I got involved in the industry with our family-owned dealership group, which is Minnesota grown by really family driven,” says Lockwood. “Since then,