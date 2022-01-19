State Farm Hiring Thousands of Full and Part-Time Employees Across the U.S.

The largest auto insurer in the U.S. offers online career fairs January 20 and 27.

State Farm announced it is hiring more than 3,000 full and part time employees across the country.

The largest auto insurer in the U.S. says it has never been a better time to consider a new full-time career or supplement an existing job with a part-time position at State Farm.

In-office, hybrid (work from office 1 week/month), and work from home opportunities include positions based in or near one of the company’s primary locations or working from home in select areas.

Before applying, interested job seekers may attend an online career fair and speak directly with a hiring manager or recruiter to learn more about opportunities, benefits, pay and culture.

Job seekers interested in hybrid or in-office Claims, Customer Service, Sales, and Underwriting positions can register to register and attend the “New Year, New You in 2022 Career Fair.” Opportunities include full- and part-time positions. Insurance experience isn’t necessary.

Thursday January 20 – 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CST

Primary job opportunity locations include:

Bloomington, IL

Richardson/Dallas, TX

Tempe/Phoenix, AZ

Dunwoody/Atlanta, GA

Job seekers interested in work from home Claims positions can register to attend the “State Farm Work from Home Opportunities Fair.” These include full and part-time positions that are remote/work from home. Claim Specialist–Proximity positions seek candidates with relevant claims adjusting experience and/or a construction background.

January 27 – 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM CST

For work from home opportunities, interested applicants must live within 100 miles of select locations, including:

Newark/Columbus, OH

Winter Haven/Orlando, FL

Concordville/Philadelphia, PA

Murfreesboro/Nashville, TN

Greeley/Boulder, CO

Richardson/Dallas, TX

Bloomington/Peoria, IL

Some of these positions serve customers through in-language claims teams. Bilingual employees are needed for Spanish, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Mandarin, and Korean languages.