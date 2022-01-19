All Star Auto Lights Acquires Autolights

All Star Auto Lights, a specialty distributor of alternative automotive parts and a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital, announced the acquisition of Autolights.

Autolights sells refurbished headlights, taillights, and fog lights primarily to the collision repair industry and automotive dealers. Autolights was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Ferndale, Mich. within the Detroit metro area.

Matt Immerfall, Chief Executive Officer of All Star, commented, “The addition of Autolights provides us with new capabilities, expands our customer base and broadens our supply chain with their strong proprietary relationships. Autolights’ operations enhance our deep repair capabilities and builds our geographic