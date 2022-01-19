Mitchell and asTech Introduce Integrated Solution for OEM Scanning

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, and asTech, a Repairify company, today introduced the MD-OE22. The new diagnostic solution combines asTech’s patented OEM scanning device and remote services with Mitchell’s cloud-based ecosystem and collision repair software. Using the MD-OE22, technicians can perform proprietary OEM scanning and programming with asTech-powered diagnostic tools while accessing scan reports, invoices and a full suite of repair management technologies from within the Mitchell platform.

The integration of the diagnostic and cloud workflows is designed to improve customer experience and efficiency by centralizing document management and distribution on a single platform. It also standardizes all scan reporting across