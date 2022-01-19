Maaco Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Maaco is celebrating its 50th year of business on the heels of a record-breaking year. Founded in 1972 by Anthony Martino, Maaco began its operations with a pilot location in Wilmington, Del. In less than five years, Maaco quickly grew to nearly 200 franchised locations.

“With our loyal customers, our dedicated network of owners and our time-honored brand name, Maaco has proven that we can stand the test of time,” says Chris Dawson, president, Maaco. “Like many businesses, the pandemic forced us to reexamine our operations and breathe new life into our business. This fresh perspective positioned us for a